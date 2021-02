ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's 11th Ward Alderman won't be changing hands.

Incumbent Tuffy Quinonenz received 161 votes on Tuesday, leading the way against his challengers Gerald Albert (53 votes) and Terri Schierer (49 votes).

Quinonez will run unopposed in the April 6th election, meaning he is the projected winner of the 11th ward city council seat.