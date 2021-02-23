Skip to Content

Tuesday's Scores

9:15 pm Illinois Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 51, Schaumburg 39

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Addison Trail 51

Bloomington 71, Urbana 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42

Breese Central 55, Salem 33

Breese Mater Dei 77, Waterloo Gibault 39

Burlington Central 70, Prairie Ridge 46

Centralia Christ Our Rock 72, Grayville 49

Champaign St. Thomas More 54, Rantoul 37

Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 47, 2OT

Collinsville 67, Alton 44

DeKalb 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 50

Downers North 50, Hinsdale South 36

East Moline United 51, Quincy 44

Edwardsville 58, Belleville West 32

Eisenhower 62, Springfield Southeast 61

El Paso-Gridley 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Eureka 63, Lexington 44

Fulton 69, Riverdale 62

Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Cullom Tri-Point 41

Glenbard West 65, Hinsdale Central 50

Goreville 82, Vienna 47

Harvey Thornton 66, Thornridge 37

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Bolingbrook 62

Jacksonville Routt 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 23

Kenwood 86, Bowen 49

Lewistown 66, Quest Academy 63

Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34

Lockport 52, Andrew 44

Monmouth United 67, Princeville 51

Morton 74, East Peoria 53

Mount Vernon 77, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54

Mundelein 68, Gurnee Warren 39

Nokomis 53, Springfield Lutheran 27

Normal Community 56, Peoria (H.S.) 43

Oak Lawn Richards 75, Reavis 31

Okawville 52, Freeburg 49

Palatine 62, Conant 43

Quincy Notre Dame 43, Camp Point Central 37

Rockford East 67, Belvidere North 28

Rockford Lutheran 97, Indian Creek 78

Rockridge 42, Morrison 39

Seneca 64, Lowpoint-Washburn 44

Springfield 51, Rochester 44

Sterling 72, Geneseo 63

Tinley Park 67, Thornton Fractional North 63

Trenton Wesclin 55, Columbia 37

Triad 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 68, Carrollton 53

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 74, Blue Ridge 29

Washington 62, Canton 37

Waukegan 52, Stevenson 46

Wayne City 57, Sandoval 28

Yorkville 51, Plainfield East 43

Yorkville Christian 94, Normal West 80

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Momence vs. Watseka (coop), ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 21

Alton Marquette 61, Granite City 39

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Triad 30

Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 35

Chicago (Lane) 51, Westinghouse 48

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 32, DeLand-Weldon 31

Glenbrook South 54, Deerfield 41

Grayslake Central 49, Grayslake North 32

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Rushville-Industry 10

Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Martinsville 56, Dieterich 49

Peoria (H.S.) 70, Normal Community 34

Providence 66, St. Laurence 47

Proviso East 57, Willowbrook 49

Quincy Notre Dame 65, West Hancock 24

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 51, Annawan 44

Red Bud 50, New Athens 33

Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 43

Round Lake 61, North Chicago 16

Walther Christian Academy 67, Chicago (Christ the King) 39

Washington 49, Canton 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

