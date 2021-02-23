Skip to Content

Torina wins primary for 5th Ward alderman in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three Democrats were vying for the open 5th Ward seat in Rockford, and the projected winner of Tuesday's primary is Gabrielle Torina.

Torina earned 50% of the vote Tuesday. The next closest challenger was Eldridge Gilbert Jr. who had 36% of the vote. Joseph Pearson got 13% of the vote.

Alderman Venita Hervey served the 5th Ward for years and decided not to run for re-election.

Torina's name now heads to the April 6 ballot, where she does not face any challengers.

