Tied 2nd Ward race in Belvidere hinges on 2 mail-in ballots

Last updated today at 11:02 pm
BELVIDERE (WREX) — The race to decide the municipal primary election results for Belvidere's 2nd Ward alderman race hinges on just two outstanding mail-in ballots.

The race between Daniel Arevalo and Natalie Mulhall is tied at 104 to 104 with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

However, Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss says there are still two outstanding mail-in ballots that have not been received. Race results do not have to be certified for 2 weeks.

Whoever wins in this race will face a challenger in the April 6th election. Catherine Barnes is running on the Independent ticket.

