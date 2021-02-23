Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman whose mother and three children were killed last week during the state’s widespread power outages says she hopes to use money from a fundraising campaign to increase awareness about fire safety. Jackie Nguyen, 41, said that amid frigid conditions she was using a fireplace to keep the family warm in their home in Sugar Land, Texas. The Houston Chronicle reports that her three kids and her mother were all killed. Nearly a week after the fire, there are no updates on the investigation into the cause of the blaze.