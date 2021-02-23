Rush Limbaugh flag honors won’t be statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests of some public officials who don’t see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor. DeSantis announced Tuesday that he was directing the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, the City Hall of Palm Beach and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday. The longtime Palm Beach resident died of lung cancer last Wednesday.