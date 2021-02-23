Rockford Police: 2020 violent crime spike ends five year trend of decrease across the city

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, the Rockford Police Department released its end of year 2020 crime statistics.

Here are the numbers:

Violent crime is up 20%

Domestic violence accounted for 36.6% of the violent crime rate

Homicides jumped 100% (up to 36 compared to 2019's 18)

Domestic violence accounted for 5% of homicides (2)

Aggravated assaults were up 32%

Victims struck by gunfire jumped 108% (Up 171 from 82)

Guns recovered jumped 72% (Up to 281 from 163)

Property crimes dropped by 17%

Robberies are down 11%

Auto thefts were down 2%

"As we all know, 2020 was my least favorite in the last five years," said police chief Dan O'Shea. "2020 had a lot of challenges. We talked it about it all year long the violent crime going up and up."

And while violent crime rose in 2020, the department says this jump broke a five-year trend of decreases.

VIOLENT CRIME INCIDENTS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS:

2016: 2,617

2017: 2,432

2018: 2,197

2019: 1,843

2020: 2,207

"Obviously the crime in 2020 is not acceptable and I don't think anyone thinks it is," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "But it is important we do have that historic and long-term view to look back to 2016 to see violent crime has dropped by 16%."

"2016 to 2020 if you look at the overall crime comparison we were down 15.7%, but that's nothing compared to what we were down through 2019," said O'Shea. "Where we were down double digit number of 30-40% in some categories that's now been reduced to 15.7% for violent crimes."