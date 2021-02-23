Skip to Content

Robert Walsh wins Primary Election for 12th Ward Alderman seat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We now know who will be running on the Republican ticket for the city's 12th Ward Alderman seat.

Robert "Bobby" Walsh defeated challenger Mark Yone in Tuesday night's primary election. Walsh received 217 votes to Yone's 84 votes.

Walsh will now move onto the April 6th election where he will face off against Democratic challenger Gina Meeks.

The winner of the election on April 6th will take over for Ginger Hanley, who replaced John Beck after he died in 2020.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

