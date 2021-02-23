Nepal’s Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The court said a meeting of the reinstated Parliament must be called within 13 days. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament. Since Parliament’s dissolution in December, there have been regular street protests against Oli by tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and other cities.