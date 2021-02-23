Mob storms south Iran governor office after border violence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Videos show an angry mob has stormed a district governor’s office in southeastern Iran, a day after a disputed shooting on the Pakistani border that left at least two dead and several wounded. On Tuesday, dozens of protesters descended on the office in one of the major cities in Sistan-Baluchestan. That’s a province bordering Pakistan that is one of the most restive and least developed parts of Iran. The deputy governor told Iranian state TV that the outrage stemmed from the shooting of several fuel smugglers on the Pakistani side of the border the day before, along with later violence at a police station in Iran.