Janessa Wilkins wins 7th Ward Aldermanic Primary, faces no challenger in April

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Janessa Wilkins wins the Democratic Primary in Rockford's 7th Ward, edging out two other candidates.

Wilkins received 59% of a low voter turnout, just 240 votes between the three candidates. Wilkins received 125 votes, compared to 66 for Lisa Jackson and 22 for Joy Irving.

Wilkins does not have a challenger in the April Municipal General Election, so she will likely take the 7th Ward Seat.

Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly has served in the seat for years, but announced she would not seek reelection.