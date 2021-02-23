Harlem High School implements new ‘career pathways’ program

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Harlem High School has implemented a program to help their students with life after high school.

The purpose of the career pathways program is to have seniors graduate with a professional license, certification or college dual credit.

The program is meant to help students who plan to attend a two or four-year college as well as students immediately entering the work force.

Students can choose from several pathways such as Health Care, Arts, and Communication.

The pathway the student chooses will determine the classes that they take.

"They need to be good, responsible citizens with a good base of general knowledge, but they also need some marketable skills. And we're hopeful that this program will allow our graduates to have some of those skills and meet the needs of our region so that we can fulfill our mission of preparing learners for life after high school," Jeremy Bois, Associate Principal at Harlem High School, said.

Harlem’s Class of 2025 will be the first four-year class to go through this program.