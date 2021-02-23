Georgian police storm opposition office to arrest leader

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia have stormed the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party and arrested its leader. The arrest of Nika Melia, head of the United National Movement, aggravates the political tensions that have been rising since the October parliamentary election that the opposition is demanding be rerun. The move by police came hours after parliament named a new prime minister, whose predecessor opposed arresting Melia because of concerns it would escalate the country’s political crisis. Melia faces charges of inciting violence during protests in 2019. He had been released on bail. Georgian news reports say about 20 other people were also arrested Tuesday at the opposition headquarters.