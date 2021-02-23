Former king absent as Spain marks 40 years since failed coup

MADRID (AP) — King Felipe VI, Spanish lawmakers and others are marking 40 years since a paramilitary coup attempt failed to derail the country’s peaceful transition to democracy. The anniversary has been overshadowed by the absence of Juan Carlos I, the former monarch now beset by financial scandals. A ceremony in the Spanish Parliament building, which was targeted by the coup attempt perpetrators in 1981, has been also boycotted by seven of the parliament’s 17 political groups because of the the presence of the current king.