Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon
WASHINGTON (AP) -- COVID-19 vaccine makers tell Congress to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month.
The companies insisted Tuesday at a hearing that they will be able to provide enough vaccine for most Americans by summer.
By the end of March, Pfizer and Moderna expect to have provided the U.S. government with a total of 220 million vaccine doses, up from the roughly 75 million shipped so far.
That's not counting a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson. It is expected to get a green light from regulators soon.
State health officials say demand for inoculations still vastly outstrips the limited weekly shipments provided by the federal government.
