Court tosses judgment against Chicago in shooting by cop

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Court of Appeals has overturned a $44.7 million judgment against the city of Chicago resulting from a shooting by an off-duty police officer of his friend. The appeals court ruled Tuesday the city can’t be held liable for the 2010 shooting by Officer Patrick Kelly that left the officer’s friend paralyzed. A jury in 2017 found the city failed to identify Kelly as a problem before he shot Michael LaPorta in the head after a night of drinking. Chief Judge Diane Sykes wrote that because none of LaPorta’s federal rights were violated, the verdict against Chicago cannot stand. Kelly did not face criminal charges in the shooting.