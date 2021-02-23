More policy, less pomp as Biden-Trudeau meet virtually

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden’s predecessor. The coronavirus pandemic forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare. The two leaders agreed to a “road map” outlining how the neighboring countries will work together to fight COVID-19, curb climate emissions and pursue other shared priorities. Trudeau also used the moment to take a swipe at former President Donald Trump over his decision to back out of the Paris climate accord.