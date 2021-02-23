Chicago mayor signs plan boosting sanctuary protections

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has signed a measure boosting the city’s sanctuary policies by removing exceptions where local police can cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The move follows years of campaigning by immigrant rights advocates who’ve said issues of immigration and the criminal justice system are separate. The measure removes exceptions in the city’s “Welcoming City” ordinance. Previously, local police could work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in limited situation, including if a person had a criminal warrant or appeared in the police department’s gang database.