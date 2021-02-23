Chicago firefighter accused of attempting to kill wife

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter is being held without bond after being accused of attempting to kill his wife. Joseph X. Ramirez is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery and on Tuesday ordered held by Cook County Judge Charles Beach. Court records show Ramirez’s wife suffered head injuries during the incident Sunday in their home on the city’s Northwest Side. Police found the woman on the street near her home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ramirez’s lawyer, Steven Decker, said his client was acting in self-defense. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says the 55-year-old Ramirez has been relieved of his duties.