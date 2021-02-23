Bucks win 139-112 in new Timberwolves coach Finch’s debut

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Minnesota 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil new Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s debut. Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures. The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.