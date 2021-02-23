BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results

MILAN (AP) — A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin is opening Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The scheduling decision is a tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Italian fashion chamber. Designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with showing “a lot of goodwill” in pushing the collaboration through and by providing financing and creating partnerships with Italian producers to help bring the young designers’ projects to the next level. The director of the Fashion Institute of Technology’s museum said many of Jean’s ideas could be replicated in other countries to promote the work of underrepresented Black designers.