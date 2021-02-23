13 Heroes: Virgil Hobson

(WREX) — We continue to honor Black leaders in the community in our 13 Heroes series.

On Monday, we recognized Virgil Hobson, who is a board member at 100 Strong, a non-profit in Rockford.

Hobson works with kids and teaches them landscaping skills.

Hobson was nominated by Michelle Gorham, who is also a board member at 100 Strong.

Michelle says Virgil offers kids mentoring, encouragement and is a wonderful example of hard work, learning and being a kind human being.

Virgil also regularly spreads information on food pick-up sites, shares inspirational messages and collects boots and warm clothing to give to others.

We feature a new 13 Hero every night on 13 News at 6.