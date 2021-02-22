Sycamore gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexual assault

DeKALB, Ill. (AP) - A youth gymnastics coach in northern Illinois has been sentenced to 32 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting students.

The DeKalb County state's attorney says 25-year-old Joseph R. Hannon of Sycamore admitted sexually assaulting six children in 2016.

Each was younger than 13 years and students at Energym, a Sycamore gymnastics school. DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato says Hannon violated the trust of children and parents.

Hannon's attorney Brian Erwin says his client made "regrettable choices" and is going to serve his time and "come back to society a better man, son and brother."