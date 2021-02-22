Skip to Content

Suspect in California drive-by accused in Bay Area slaying

New
5:33 am National news from the Associated Press

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in a drive-by shooting in California that wounded a firefighter and a paramedic has been arrested. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Darryon Williams is a suspect in Saturday evening’s drive-by in Antioch. They’ve also charged him in the death of a man in nearby Discovery Bay. The 64-year-old man was found dead in a home with apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities are now looking for Williams’ 4-year-old son and the child’s mother because detectives have concerns about the pair’s safety. Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder. He’s being held on an $11 million bail.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content