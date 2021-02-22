Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 7:15AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Areas of fog have developed this morning. The fog will be dense

in spots, reducing visibility down to a quarter mile. The patchy

nature of the denser fog is likely to result in rapid

fluctuations in visibility over short distances. If traveling this

morning be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. The

visibility will improve after mid morning.

Besides the fog, lingering snow and frozen slush on road ways will

also continue to produce slick travel conditions this morning

especially on untreated surfaces.