Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 7:15AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 7:15AM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
Areas of fog have developed this morning. The fog will be dense
in spots, reducing visibility down to a quarter mile. The patchy
nature of the denser fog is likely to result in rapid
fluctuations in visibility over short distances. If traveling this
morning be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. The
visibility will improve after mid morning.
Besides the fog, lingering snow and frozen slush on road ways will
also continue to produce slick travel conditions this morning
especially on untreated surfaces.