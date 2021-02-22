Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters have gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city despite the ruling junta’s threat to use lethal force if people join a general strike opposing the military’s takeover. Thousands gathered at several places in Yangon. A group that gathered near the U.S. Embassy departed after the arrival of a large number of riot police. Factories, workplaces and shops were shuttered across the country in response to the call for a nationwide strike. The closings extended to the capital. A junta statement Sunday on state TV said the protesters were inciting people “to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life.”