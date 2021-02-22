One person killed in Winnebago County crash

Winnebago County (WREX) — One person has died and another is seriously hurt after a crash on Linden Rd. in Winnebago County. That's according to officials on the scene.

Authorities say the crash happened just east of S. Mulford Road. It's unclear what caused it or how many people were involved. Linden Road is closed between Mulford and Perryville as authorities investigate.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the car hit a tree and the driver of the car died.

13 WREX has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information. This is a developing story and we will provide updates online and on 13 News at 10.