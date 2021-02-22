North Macedonia seeks missing ex-secret police chief

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has issued an international warrant for the country’s former secret police chief who disappeared before an expected court verdict on his alleged involvement in a massive wiretapping scandal. Police searched several locations in capital Skopje on Sunday for Sasho Mijalkov who, along with 11 former government and police officials, is on trial over the 2016 scandal that toppled the country’s conservative VMRO-DPMNE party after a decade in government. Mijalkov, a first cousin of conservative former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, is accused of masterminding phone taps on more than 20,000 people, including politicians, judges and journalists between 2006-2016. The international warrant was issued late Monday.