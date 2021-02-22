New Milford voters weigh property tax increase for fire department

NEW MILFORD (WREX) -- New Milford residents who vote in the municipal elections on April sixth will see a tax increase question on their ballots.

The New Milford Fire Protection district looks to create a rescue fund through a tax referendum. The referendum would not be more than 0.15% of a property's equalized assessed value. So, on average, a property valued at $100,000 would increase roughly $50.

New Milford Fire says the tax increase will help it get through state mandates, like the minimum wage increase. It also faces more costs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cost of some required personal protective equipment has increased by as much as 250%," Chief Jon Trail said.

New Milford Fire will have informational meetings at the fire station on March 4 ay 6 p.m., and March 20 at 11 a.m..

If passed, the tax would not take effect until next year.