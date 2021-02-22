Monday’s Scores

Skip to Content

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brother Rice 59, Providence 39

Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Maria 37

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65, Thornwood 51

Cobden 74, Dongola 6

Dixon 76, Mendota 49

Earlville 53, Serena 52

Glenbard East 50, Burlington Central 48

Hamilton County 53, Cisne 46

Harvest Christian Academy 66, Parkview Christian Academy 29

Hoopeston Area High School 62, Danville Schlarman 50

Hope Academy 56, Chicago (Jones) 31

Kankakee 46, Harvey Thornton 36

Lake Forest 51, Lake Forest Academy 31

Leo 76, Marmion 59

Loyola 40, De La Salle 30

Maine South 57, Libertyville 45

North Clay 58, Wayne City 48

Oak Lawn Richards 73, Bremen 51

Okawville 63, Columbia 45

Ottawa 45, Kaneland 42

Rock Falls 50, Oregon 39

Triad 34, Waterloo 27

Waubonsie Valley 70, Naperville Neuqua Valley 28

Woodlawn 46, Carlyle 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Gilman Iroquois West, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (East) 68, South Elgin 64

Beecher 48, Donovan 18

Benton 54, Murphysboro/Elverado 27

Breese Mater Dei 49, McGivney Catholic High School 20

Christopher 43, Goreville 28

Dakota 40, Pecatonica 31

DeLand-Weldon 42, Calvary Christian Academy 25

Dixon 47, Mendota 27

Elverado 55, Agape Christian 25

Farmington 34, Elmwood 20

Fieldcrest 59, Flanagan 33

Fithian Oakwood 38, Bismarck-Henning 30

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Kankakee Grace Christian 18

Hillsboro 43, Carlinville 30

Jacksonville Routt 58, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14

Liberty 46, Concord (Triopia) 18

Mendon Unity 61, West Hancock 42

Moline 57, Quincy 42

Morris 28, Rochelle 26

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 73, Greenfield-Northwestern 38

Okawville 43, Columbia 40

Riverdale 49, Fulton 17

Roanoke-Benson 41, Putnam County 33

Rockridge 39, Morrison 29

Sandburg 47, Lincoln-Way East 46

South Beloit 43, Schaumburg Christian 35

Stagg 42, Lincoln Way Central 38

Streator 58, Manteno 29

Sycamore 61, Plano 21

Thornwood 58, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 33

Vienna 53, Chester 39

Westlake 45, North Chicago 8

Wethersfield 51, Galva 47

Willows 48, Josephinum 25

Winchester (West Central) 38, Carrollton 36

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Effingham St. Anthony 36

Woodlawn 51, Wayne City 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

