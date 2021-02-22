Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brother Rice 59, Providence 39
Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Maria 37
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65, Thornwood 51
Cobden 74, Dongola 6
Dixon 76, Mendota 49
Earlville 53, Serena 52
Glenbard East 50, Burlington Central 48
Hamilton County 53, Cisne 46
Harvest Christian Academy 66, Parkview Christian Academy 29
Hoopeston Area High School 62, Danville Schlarman 50
Hope Academy 56, Chicago (Jones) 31
Kankakee 46, Harvey Thornton 36
Lake Forest 51, Lake Forest Academy 31
Leo 76, Marmion 59
Loyola 40, De La Salle 30
Maine South 57, Libertyville 45
North Clay 58, Wayne City 48
Oak Lawn Richards 73, Bremen 51
Okawville 63, Columbia 45
Ottawa 45, Kaneland 42
Rock Falls 50, Oregon 39
Triad 34, Waterloo 27
Waubonsie Valley 70, Naperville Neuqua Valley 28
Woodlawn 46, Carlyle 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Gilman Iroquois West, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (East) 68, South Elgin 64
Beecher 48, Donovan 18
Benton 54, Murphysboro/Elverado 27
Breese Mater Dei 49, McGivney Catholic High School 20
Christopher 43, Goreville 28
Dakota 40, Pecatonica 31
DeLand-Weldon 42, Calvary Christian Academy 25
Dixon 47, Mendota 27
Elverado 55, Agape Christian 25
Farmington 34, Elmwood 20
Fieldcrest 59, Flanagan 33
Fithian Oakwood 38, Bismarck-Henning 30
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Kankakee Grace Christian 18
Hillsboro 43, Carlinville 30
Jacksonville Routt 58, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14
Liberty 46, Concord (Triopia) 18
Mendon Unity 61, West Hancock 42
Moline 57, Quincy 42
Morris 28, Rochelle 26
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 73, Greenfield-Northwestern 38
Okawville 43, Columbia 40
Riverdale 49, Fulton 17
Roanoke-Benson 41, Putnam County 33
Rockridge 39, Morrison 29
Sandburg 47, Lincoln-Way East 46
South Beloit 43, Schaumburg Christian 35
Stagg 42, Lincoln Way Central 38
Streator 58, Manteno 29
Sycamore 61, Plano 21
Thornwood 58, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 33
Vienna 53, Chester 39
Westlake 45, North Chicago 8
Wethersfield 51, Galva 47
Willows 48, Josephinum 25
Winchester (West Central) 38, Carrollton 36
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Effingham St. Anthony 36
Woodlawn 51, Wayne City 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/