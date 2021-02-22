Kohl’s pushes back on investor group’s takeover efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain’s board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum. The response Monday comes after the investor group said it had nominated nine members for Kohl’s board of directors as it looks to boost the company’s stock and its financial performance. The group owns a 9.5% stake in Kohl’s. Kohl’s faced challenges even before the pandemic forced the chain and its peers to close temporarily last spring. The investor group said it believes that Kohl’s problems are fixable, but will require a high-powered board with relevant expertise and experience.