Illinois reports1,246 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 1,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday said the state has seen 1.17 million coronavirus cases in since the start of the pandemic, including 20,303 deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has topped 500,000. Health officials say Illinois administered 59,748 vaccine doses Sunday, reaching a total of 2.2 million. The latest numbers come as the state announces the opening on Tuesday of two new vaccination sites, one in Rockford in northern Illinois and the other in Collinsville in southern Illinois.