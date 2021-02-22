High court overturns murder conviction in bystander’s death

A Boston man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an innocent bystander during a 2014 street festival even though he did not fire the fatal shot had his conviction overturned by the state’s highest court. Wesson Colas was convicted in 2018 in the death of 26-year-old Dawnn Jaffier during the city’s Caribbean Carnival. Prosecutors said Colas and another man, Keith Williams, were rivals who confronted each other with guns and that Williams fired the fatal shot while Colas did not fire at all. The court said there was no evidence that Colas fired a gun or intended to kill anyone.