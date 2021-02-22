Haiti’s president: despite coup attempts he backs democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Haiti’s president is blaming powerful oligarchs for seven attempts in his four-year term to overthrow the Caribbean nation’s democratic system, most recently an attempted coup on Feb. 7, but said he remains committed to democracy. Jovenel Moise defended his use of decrees — including recently retiring three supreme court judges and appointing their replacements. He told the Security Council Monday he had to take off his “gloves” to fight against organized crime, rampant insecurity and kidnapping instigated by the oligarchs. But he said, he sees democracy and elections ‘”are the only way to have access to power.”