Former Polish dissident Litynski drowns trying to save dog

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescue officials are searching for the body of a Polish communist-era dissident who drowned in a river while trying to save a dog. Jan Litynski drowned in the Narew River on Sunday, a tragedy witnessed by his wife. He was 75. Divers and police were searching for him on Monday. He was a respected activist from the time of an anti-regime student movement in 1968 until communism began its transition to democracy in 1989. In the post-communist era, Litynski was a lawmaker and adviser to a president. He was remembered on Monday as a good man who had done much to serve the country.