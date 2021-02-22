Death penalty trial delayed in Georgia prison guard killings

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — One of two Georgia prisoners accused of killing two guards had his death penalty trial delayed after his lawyers raised concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. During a video hearing Monday, the judge agreed to delay the start of Donnie Rowe’s trial from April 5 to Aug. 30. Rowe and Ricky Dubose both face the death penalty in the deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. Authorities say Rowe and Dubose shot the guards with the guards’ own guns while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta in June 2017. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later.