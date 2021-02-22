COVID- 19 positivity almost below 3 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the coronavirus in Region 1 continues to remain low.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's positivity rate is currently at 3.2%.

Currently, only regions 3 and 5 have a lower positivity rate than Region 1. Region 11 (Chicago) also has a 3.2% positivity rate.

This comes on the same day as the state announced a state-supported mass vaccination site is coming to Rockford.

The site will launch Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the old K-Mart location at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. The site will provide up to 1,350 doses of the vaccine once it's at full capacity.

Governor JB Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support Winnebago and Madison counties in standing up additional mobile vaccination sites to reach rural and underserved communities.

State Update

On Monday, IDPH reported 1,246 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, along with 34 new deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,175,655 cases, including 20,303 deaths across the state.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 15–21, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of doses of 2,256,975 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175. A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,499 doses. Yesterday, 59,748 doses were administered in Illinois.

