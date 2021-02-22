Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former President Donald Trump. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case. Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. She alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels sued Trump for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in attorneys’ fees.