13 Heroes: David Sidney

Our latest 13 Hero is David Sidney, a Rockford native who has always been involved in the community, according to his nominator Pam Maher.

David joined Transform Rockford as a volunteer when it launched in 2013.

In 2016, he joined the staff as a project director and was promoted to Executive Director in 2018.

Under David’s leadership, Transform Rockford helped create the Family Peace Center, a facility that provides services and resources to human trafficking and domestic violence survivors.

He has also kickstarted Greater Neighborhoods, a program that strives to support and improve Rockford area neighborhoods while also providing hope for residents and inspiring new community leaders to help make a change.

In 2019, he led a collaboration with Bridges Out of Poverty, a national organization that helps communities, employers, and employees understand poverty and its barriers to reduce job turnover rate.

Pam says David is "he is excited to see the continued growth of the Rockford area through new volunteer opportunities, programs, and businesses."

