Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 7:52PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 7:52PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Snow ending this evening…
.Snow is falling, mixed at times or falling as all rain near the
Highway 30 corridor and south. Evening accumulations will
generally be less than one inch after 6 PM.
* WHAT…Snow mixed with rain expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.