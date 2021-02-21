Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 6:40PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Snow ending this evening…

.Snow is falling, mixed at times or falling as all rain near the

Highway 30 corridor and south. Evening accumulations will

generally be less than one inch after 6 PM.

* WHAT…Snow mixed with rain expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.