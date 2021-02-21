Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:38PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Snow ending this evening…

.Snow is falling, mixed at times with rain near the Interstate 80

corridor and south. Evening accumulations will generally be less

than one inch after 6 PM.

* WHAT…Snow mixed with rain expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 2 inches along and south of Interstate 80, with 2 to 4

inches north of Maquoketa to Mt Carroll.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.