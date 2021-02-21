Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:38PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:38PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Snow ending this evening…
.Snow is falling, mixed at times with rain near the Interstate 80
corridor and south. Evening accumulations will generally be less
than one inch after 6 PM.
* WHAT…Snow mixed with rain expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 2 inches along and south of Interstate 80, with 2 to 4
inches north of Maquoketa to Mt Carroll.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.