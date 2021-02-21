Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 3:32AM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Iowa, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use

caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.