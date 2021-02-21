Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:21PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:21PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Accumulating Snow And Pockets of Freezing Rain Today…
.A storm system will bring accumulating snow to much of eastern
Iowa beginning this morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are
expected along and north of Interstate 80, and will taper off to
the south and east. Snow will gradually end from west to east
during the evening. A quick burst of one inch of snow in an hour
could be possible with snow onset.
Some areas of freezing rain will also be possible this morning,
mainly for areas south of Interstate 80. A light glaze of ice
will be possible before precipitation changes to all snow this
afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along and south of Interstate 80,
with 2 to 4 inches to the north.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.