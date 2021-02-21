Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 2:21PM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Accumulating Snow And Pockets of Freezing Rain Today…

.A storm system will bring accumulating snow to much of eastern

Iowa beginning this morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are

expected along and north of Interstate 80, and will taper off to

the south and east. Snow will gradually end from west to east

during the evening. A quick burst of one inch of snow in an hour

could be possible with snow onset.

Some areas of freezing rain will also be possible this morning,

mainly for areas south of Interstate 80. A light glaze of ice

will be possible before precipitation changes to all snow this

afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches along and south of Interstate 80,

with 2 to 4 inches to the north.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.