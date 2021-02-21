Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 1:30AM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Accumulating Snow Expected Sunday…

.A storm system will bring accumulating snow to much of eastern

Iowa beginning this morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are

expected along and north of Interstate 80, and will taper off to

the south and east. Snow will gradually end from west to east

during the evening. A quick burst of one inch of snow in an hour

could be possible with snow onset.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.