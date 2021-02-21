Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 1:30AM CST until February 21 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL
…Accumulating Snow Expected Sunday…
.A storm system will bring accumulating snow to much of eastern
Iowa beginning this morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are
expected along and north of Interstate 80, and will taper off to
the south and east. Snow will gradually end from west to east
during the evening. A quick burst of one inch of snow in an hour
could be possible with snow onset.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.