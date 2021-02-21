Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Iowa, Lafayette and Green Counties.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use
caution while traveling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&