Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Iowa, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use

caution while traveling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&