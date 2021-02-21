Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&