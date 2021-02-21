Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&