Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&