Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 2:46 am
1:30 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Jo Daviess IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WREX Weather Team

