VanVleet dazzles with 23-point performance in win over east-leading 76ers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's own Fred VanVleet continues to shine this season. VanVleet put up 23 points that helped the Raptors win a big game Sunday night over the east-leading Philadelphia 76ers. He also led the team with nine assists and added five rebounds. Pascal Siakam also had 23 points for Toronto. VanVleet is averaging exactly 20 points per game this season, along with over six assists and just over four rebounds per game.

